Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Harry Styles, Garrett T. Capps and more
Garrett T. Capps, one of the beacons of San Antonio's alt-country scene, is holding a star-studded release party this weekend for a brand new album. While there's much to love about that, we recognize that Capps' sideways take on twang may not be everyone's can of Lone Star. Good thing live music this week also includes a mess of other options, ranging from retro-R&B heavyweight Leon Bridges to folk-and-roller Esmé Patterson.www.sacurrent.com
