Public Safety

Two teenagers shot in Williamsbridge

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo teenage boys were shot in Williamsbridge last night. The shooting happened at Barnes Avenue and E. 213th Street around 9:15 p.m., police say. An 18-year-old was shot in the knee, and a 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg, police say. Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

