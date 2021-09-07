Two teenagers shot in Williamsbridge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a woman accused of shoving a young child to the ground in the Bronx. It happened just after 8:45 a.m. Tuesday outside a deli on the corner of East 198th Street and Valentine Avenue. Police are trying to find a woman accused of shoving a young child to the ground in the Bronx on Aug. 24, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) According to police, a mother was leaving the deli with her 2-year-old daughter when a stranger approached them from behind and shoved the child to the ground, causing her to hit her head on the pavement. The woman then walked away. The child was taken to a local medical center in stable condition. Police have released a photo and video of the suspect. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 DAYS AGO