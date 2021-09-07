Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Palm Beach County, Metro Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Palm Beach County through 345 PM EDT At 312 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a funnel cloud over Royal Palm Beach, or near West Palm Beach. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include West Palm Beach, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Wellington, Riviera Beach, Greenacres, Royal Palm Beach, Palm Springs, Atlantis, Haverhill, Village Of Golf, Golden Lakes, Loxahatchee Groves, Gun Club Estates, Schall Circle, Royal Palm Estates, Lake Belvedere Estates, Kings Point, Dunes Road and The Acreage. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH