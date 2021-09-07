Indiana Michigan Power Crews Working To Power Louisiana Back Up

Indiana Michigan Power has over 300 employees and contractors working in Louisiana to help Entergy restore power after Hurricane Ida. The crews left before Labor Day and have been spending several days making repairs. Line workers, forestry experts, safety personnel and fleet experts are working with Entergy crews in Jean Lafitte, Louisiana, roughly 22 miles south of New Orleans. They are encountering several challenging conditions including flooded roads, road closures, widespread damage, and debris. Crews also have to beware of alligators, snakes, and wild boar. The utility says crews are in “good spirits” and dedicated to restoring a sense of normalcy to people impacted by Ida.