CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Indiana Michigan Power Crews Working To Power Louisiana Back Up

By ABC News
moodyonthemarket.com
 6 days ago

Indiana Michigan Power has over 300 employees and contractors working in Louisiana to help Entergy restore power after Hurricane Ida. The crews left before Labor Day and have been spending several days making repairs. Line workers, forestry experts, safety personnel and fleet experts are working with Entergy crews in Jean Lafitte, Louisiana, roughly 22 miles south of New Orleans. They are encountering several challenging conditions including flooded roads, road closures, widespread damage, and debris. Crews also have to beware of alligators, snakes, and wild boar. The utility says crews are in “good spirits” and dedicated to restoring a sense of normalcy to people impacted by Ida.

www.moodyonthemarket.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

6 things to watch Tuesday in California's recall election

Los Angeles (CNN) — The attempted recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom will reach its crescendo on Tuesday, with polls and ballot return data so far showing the Democratic governor in a strong position to stay in power in the nation's largest Democratic state. The recall effort is a largely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Ida Township, MI
Local
Michigan Business
New Orleans, LA
Industry
Local
Louisiana Industry
City
Ida, LA
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Michigan Industry
New Orleans, LA
Business
City
Jean Lafitte, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Lafitte

Comments / 0

Community Policy