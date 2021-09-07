IN DEPTH: “Moon of the Snowblind” KNIA and KRLS

Vermeer Corporation celebrated the opening of the new Plant 7 Friday afternoon. Several state and local legislators, business leaders, and more toured the state-of-the-art facility that replaced those damaged by the July 2018 tornado and enhanced the operations of their infrastructure line of products. President and CEO Jason Andringa says completion of Plant 7 earlier this year marked the end of the rebuild and recovery from the storm, and now, they are completely focused on growth of their campus. Ground recently broke on a new parts warehouse facility, and the Vermeer team is also looking to repurpose other older buildings and the current Lely headquarters, which will be vacant soon as the robot milking company moves into the new Lely Park in the near future. Hear more about the new Plant 7 on Monday’s Let’s Talk Pella.

PELLA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO