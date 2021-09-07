CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spirit Lake, IA

IN DEPTH: “Moon of the Snowblind” KNIA and KRLS

By Bob Leonard
kniakrls.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new graphic novel shows and tells an important story in Iowa History–the Spirit Lake massacre. Gary Kelley, author and Illustrator of “Moon of the Snowblind.”. For more information, and to order the book, click here. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts |...

www.kniakrls.com

