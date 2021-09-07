City of KCMO News Releases

NEWS RELEASE

Contact: Morgan Said

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas today announced his appointments to Kansas City’s Redistricting Commission. The Commission will hold its first meeting tomorrow, September 8, at 6 p.m. on the 10th Floor of City Hall. The meeting will be live-streamed on KCMO Channel 2.

“Over the past 10 years, Kansas City’s population has steadily grown—and I am proud to now have more than 500,000 residents living in our city, reaching the highest population number in our city’s history,” said Mayor Lucas. “As we work to build a vibrant city for all, it is important for us to ensure Kansas Citians in all neighborhoods have fair representation at City Hall. Each City Council district is represented on this Commission by an individual with a strong understanding of and strong ties to their home district, and will be chaired by Ms. Stephenie Smith from Kansas City’s Northland. The Kansas Citians who will serve on our Redistricting Commission showcase the strength and diversity of our city, and I know they will each commit themselves to recommending a fair map to City Council. I thank all who have agreed to lend their time and talent to this vital work.”

The Commission will meet regularly in public meetings for the next several weeks, and will produce its recommendations to the City Council in November. Kansas City Charter Section 203(b) requires the City Council to “draw new districts, based upon the last official federal census, not later than the last day of December of the year of the publication of the official federal census.”

Kansas City Redistricting Commission: