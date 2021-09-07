City of KCMO News Releases
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas today announced his appointments to Kansas City’s Redistricting Commission. The Commission will hold its first meeting tomorrow, September 8, at 6 p.m. on the 10th Floor of City Hall. The meeting will be live-streamed on KCMO Channel 2.
“Over the past 10 years, Kansas City’s population has steadily grown—and I am proud to now have more than 500,000 residents living in our city, reaching the highest population number in our city’s history,” said Mayor Lucas. “As we work to build a vibrant city for all, it is important for us to ensure Kansas Citians in all neighborhoods have fair representation at City Hall. Each City Council district is represented on this Commission by an individual with a strong understanding of and strong ties to their home district, and will be chaired by Ms. Stephenie Smith from Kansas City’s Northland. The Kansas Citians who will serve on our Redistricting Commission showcase the strength and diversity of our city, and I know they will each commit themselves to recommending a fair map to City Council. I thank all who have agreed to lend their time and talent to this vital work.”
The Commission will meet regularly in public meetings for the next several weeks, and will produce its recommendations to the City Council in November. Kansas City Charter Section 203(b) requires the City Council to “draw new districts, based upon the last official federal census, not later than the last day of December of the year of the publication of the official federal census.”
Kansas City Redistricting Commission:
- Stephenie Smith, Chair, At-Large, First District resident, Partner, Sophic Solutions, management and equity consultant
- Pedro Zamora, At-Large, Fourth District resident, President and CEO of Hispanic Economic Development Corporation
- Reid Day, At-Large, Sixth District resident, Attorney, Lathrop GPM
- Mike Kellam, First District, VP for Business Development, McClure
- Martin Rucker, Second District, Construction Industry Owner, Martin T. Rucker Development
- Clinton Adams, Jr., Third District, Attorney, Adams Law
- Vicki Noteis, Fourth District, President, Collins Noteis & Associates, former Director of City Planning and Development for Kansas City
- Dr. Cokethea Hill, Fifth District, CEO, BLAQUE Kansas City, former Fifth District City Councilwoman
- Chris Lewellen, Sixth District, Investor and Restaurateur, The Well Restaurant Group, Lew's, Charlie Hooper's
