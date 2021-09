When it comes to Dragon Ball, there are few people more in tune with the manga than Akira Toriyama. The creator has overseen the story since day one, and he continues to add in his own way with Dragon Ball Super. As the series approaches its 40th anniversary, Shonen Jump is eager to celebrate the manga in a big way, and it seems the creator of Bleach is going to step in for the event.

COMICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO