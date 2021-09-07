CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, MN

Summer manufacturing camps give area high schoolers hands-on experience

alextech.edu
 6 days ago

More than thirty area high school students joined us over the summer for the 2021 Hands-On Manufacturing Camps, held throughout June 2021. Camps were held over three weeks with a new group of 10th-12th grade students attending each week. Each student explored concepts from our manufacturing programs, including Mechanical Drafting, Design, & Engineering Technology, Machine Tool Technology, Welding Technology, and Mechatronics. At the end of the week each student had built their own functional Bluetooth speaker.

www.alextech.edu

