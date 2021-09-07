Tornado Warning issued for Bay, Midland by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 15:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bay; Midland A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BAY AND EAST CENTRAL MIDLAND COUNTIES At 313 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Midland, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Auburn around 325 PM EDT. Kawkawlin and Linwood around 335 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Averill, Crump, Willard and Bay City State Recreation Area. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN