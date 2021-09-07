Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cook by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-07 14:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cook A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY At 210 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Skokie, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Automated weather station observed a 58 mph gust at Palwaukee Airport at 152 PM CDT. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include North side of Chicago, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Skokie, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Glenview, Wheeling, Park Ridge, Northbrook, Elk Grove Village, Niles, West Ridge, Lake View, Irving Park, Lincoln Park, Wilmette, Edgewater, Rogers Park and Albany Park. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH OEMC zones...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. 1...2...3...and 4.alerts.weather.gov
