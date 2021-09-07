CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, MI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bay, Midland by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 15:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bay; Midland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN BAY...SAGINAW AND SOUTHEASTERN MIDLAND COUNTIES At 359 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Bay City to near Marion Springs to 6 miles northwest of Elsie, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Saginaw, Bay City and Zilwaukee around 405 PM EDT. Munger around 410 PM EDT. Oakley around 425 PM EDT. Chesaning around 430 PM EDT. Bridgeport around 435 PM EDT. Birch Run around 445 PM EDT. Frankenmuth around 450 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Brant, Nelson, Carrollton, Garfield, Arthur, Fenmore, Burt, Gera, Buena Vista Township and Poseyville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

#Severe Weather#Tornado#Severe Thunderstorms

