Should You Buy Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Ahead of Earnings?

Hey everybody, Dave Bartosiak with Trending Stocks at Zacks.com. Being a gold bug is so 20th Century. Yeah, it’s shiny. You can make yourself a grill. Get a 36-inch chain to swing down around you neck. But can you power a submarine with it? I don’t think so. Enter 2021, the era of Uranium. That’s right folks, the commodity used to fuel nuclear power plants has surged to its highest level since 2014, and a new Cold War is not the reason for the spike. Part of the reason is on the demand side, coming from a fund that’s aggressively buying up the physical market.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO