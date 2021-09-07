Lawmakers and Hospitals Provide Updated Covid-19 Data for East Tennessee
Knoxville Lawmakers and hospitals are releasing Covid-19 data for the area Tuesday. University of Tennessee Medical Center announcing a new high in Covid-19 hospitalizations with 168. The previous high, earlier this fall, was 140. Additional information from UT Med show the media age of someone hospitalized with Covid-19 is 60-years-old. The data also shows 88% of those hospitalized with the virus are unvaccinated.www.newstalk987.com
