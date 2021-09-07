CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
One-time All-Pro WR Larry Fitzgerald doesn't commit to retiring, playing in NFL again

By Zac Wassink
 6 days ago
Larry Fitzgerald Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Free-agent wide receiver and future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald raised eyebrows last month when he admitted during his SiriusXM radio show with Jim Gray that he didn't "have the urge to play right now" but also left the door open for a potential return to the Arizona Cardinals or to the NFL as an active player, in general.

According to Darren Urban of the Cardinals' website, Fitzgerald again somewhat danced around the issue while speaking with Gray on Monday but said he's "excited" to watch some of his friends play this fall. However, the 11-time Pro Bowl selection didn't use the occasion to announce an official retirement.

"I miss the interaction with my teammates but I'm in a good place," Fitzgerald explained. "Spending time with the family, playing a little golf, doing a little travel, a chance to spend some time with people you never really get a chance to spend time with at this time of year.

"The desire to play at this time is the same as it's been. I'm very comfortable with that. But you never know what tomorrow holds. Right now I'm very content. I'm very content."

Fitzgerald turned 38 years old on the final day of August and can sign with whatever team he wants whenever he wishes, so it's possible he is giving his body a bit of a break before accepting a call from a contender in October or November. For now, what's certain is he won't be on the field for a competitive game from the opening night of the season on Thursday through the final snap of the campaign's first "Monday Night Football" showdown.

