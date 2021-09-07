Former Jackson Co. deputy convicted for planting drugs transferred to Hawaii prison
MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) - A former Jackson County deputy who was convicted of planting drugs during traffic stops is being transferred to a prison in Hawaii. Zachary Wester was sentenced to a little over 12 years in prison in July after his conviction on charges of racketeering, official misconduct, fabricating evidence, perjury, false imprisonment, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.www.wtvy.com
