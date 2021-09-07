CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

Former Jackson Co. deputy convicted for planting drugs transferred to Hawaii prison

By Pat Mueller
wtvy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) - A former Jackson County deputy who was convicted of planting drugs during traffic stops is being transferred to a prison in Hawaii. Zachary Wester was sentenced to a little over 12 years in prison in July after his conviction on charges of racketeering, official misconduct, fabricating evidence, perjury, false imprisonment, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

www.wtvy.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Gavin Newsom looks to hold on to his job as California governor

(CNN) — California voters, who have endured raging wildfires, a historic drought and an ongoing pandemic, will decide Tuesday whether they want to remove from office Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who's led the nation's most populous state for the past two-and-a-half years. National Democrats are closely watching this race --...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marianna, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Hawaii Government
Jackson County, FL
Government
State
Arizona State
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Jackson County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Jackson County, FL
State
Hawaii State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Prison#Perjury#Jackson Co

Comments / 0

Community Policy