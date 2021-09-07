Amelia Reportedly Broke Up With Scott, But Not Because Of The DMs

After days of speculation, Instagram clues, and swirling rumors, Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin have reportedly broken up. On Sept. 7, multiple sources told Us Weekly that the pair is officially over, putting an end to their nearly year-long relationship. The same day, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the two are “doing their own thing and not together at the moment." Elite Daily reached out to reps for Hamlin and Disick for comment on their relationship status; Hamlin's declined to comment and Disick's did not respond by the time of publication.