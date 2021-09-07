CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Amelia Reportedly Broke Up With Scott, But Not Because Of The DMs

Elite Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter days of speculation, Instagram clues, and swirling rumors, Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin have reportedly broken up. On Sept. 7, multiple sources told Us Weekly that the pair is officially over, putting an end to their nearly year-long relationship. The same day, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the two are “doing their own thing and not together at the moment." Elite Daily reached out to reps for Hamlin and Disick for comment on their relationship status; Hamlin's declined to comment and Disick's did not respond by the time of publication.

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 11

Related
thebrag.com

Travis Barker says “anything is possible” with Kourtney Kardashian after first flight since 2008

Travis Barker has shared a heartfelt message to his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, after the couple flew for the first time since his deadly 2008 plane crash. On Saturday, August 18th, the blink-182 drummer boarded Kylie Jenner’s private jet to fly from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. It was the first plane Barker had boarded since the fatal South Carolina Learjet 60 airplane crash thirteen years prior.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sofia Richie ‘Sympathizes’ With Amelia Hamlin: She ‘Always Felt’ Scott Disick ‘Never Got Over’ Kourtney

A source tells HollywoodLife that Sofia Richie isn’t surprised that Amelia Hamlin called things off with Scott Disick, revealing that she ‘sympathizes’ with the model. After nearly a year of dating, Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick split earlier this week. The model, 20, reportedly broke it off with the media personality, 38, on the heels of his DM drama involving Younes Bendjima and Kourtney Kardashian. Now, another ex has entered the mix: a source tells HollywoodLife exclusively that Scott’s ex Sofia Richie “sympathizes” with Amelia.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Younes Bendjima
nickiswift.com

Brody Jenner Reportedly Attacked During Birthday Celebration

With all the news lately about his siblings, Brody Jenner needs his share of attention too. His half-sister Kylie Jenner is pregnant with baby number two, and half-brother Burt Jenner is expecting his third child with girlfriend Valerie Pitalo. How's a young man of a big reality TV celebrity family supposed to compete? Not to be outdone, Brody's way of getting in the news: He reportedly got into a fight at his 38th birthday party.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#Dms#New York Fashion Week#Entertainment Tonight#Elite Daily#Icyww#Dmed Younes
Cosmopolitan

Why Kourtney Kardashian fans thought she was announcing an engagement

Kourtney Kardashian gave fans a reason to be excited for a second, when they thought she was announcing her engagement to Travis Barker. The pair, who have been dating since January, are no strangers to public displays of affection. In fact, from kissing pics to tattoos and grand gestures, this relationship thrives on PDA.
CELEBRITIES
IBTimes

Kylie Jenner Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott: Report

The 24-year-old cosmetics mogul and Travis Scott, 30, are expecting their second child together, multiple outlets, including E! News and People, confirmed. Jenner and the rapper are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Stormi. "The couple is very excited to have another kid and give Stormi a sibling," an unnamed source...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Kourtney Kardashian divides fans after dyeing daughter Penelope's hair red

Kourtney Kardashian has given her daughter Penelope, nine, a dramatic makeover – and proudly showed it off on Instagram, on Thursday. The mother-of-three shared a picture of her daughter stood in her living room whilst showcasing her new rockstar hair and wearing a Demon Slayer oversized T-shirt. WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian's...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HuffingtonPost

Scott Disick And Amelia Hamlin Split After He Was Exposed For Dissing Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin’s romance survived an 18-year age difference, but it only took a few messy DMs for it to all come crashing down. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star, 38, and the model, 20, have reportedly split after 11 months together, according to multiple outlets, less than a week after he was exposed for dissing ex Kourtney Kardashian in a series of alleged leaked messages.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian Sits on Travis Barker’s Lap As They Cozy Up For a Gondola Ride In Venice

Travis Barker held Kourtney Kardashian tight, as they took in one of Venice’s most famous tourist activities!. What a romantic date! Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and her boyfriend Travis Barker, 45, had a relaxing outing, as they lounged on a gondola ride in Venice, Italy. The pair looked incredibly in love, as they snuggled up to each other on the canal in the City of Bridges on Monday August 30. The calming boat ride is only the couple’s latest date night, while they enjoy a passionate getaway in Italy.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Lisa Rinna Wishes Amelia Hamlin Would Date This Kardashian Ex

Lisa Rinna has a lot of feelings about Amelia Hamlin’s boyfriend. As fans know, she’s dating Scott Disick, the ex-boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian. Their relationship has come with its share of controversy. Most agree that Scott is much too old for Rinna’s young daughter. The reality star seemingly agreed with...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughters Alabama and Penelope Bond as Parents’ Romance Stays Strong

Family ties. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughters seem to be bonding as their relationship continues. The 45-year-old rocker’s daughter, Alabama Barker, 15, shared a TikTok video on Friday, September 10, that showed Penelope Disick, 9, smiling as she bopped around, dancing to the PinkPantheress song “Pain.”. Alabama has shown...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy