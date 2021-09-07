CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsboro, PA

Gabe Stillman Band Free Concert Is Rescheduled To Friday, Sept. 10

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 6:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, the Gabe Stillman Band will perform selections from Stillman’s new album “Just Say The Word” during a free concert on the outdoor stage at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro. The outdoor stage is on the Central Avenue side of the building. This in the last free outdoor concert sponsored by the Deane Center and the Wellsboro Community Concert Association. Donations are appreciated.

