Auburn Chamber showcases local businesses at Gold Country Fair
INFOBOX 1: GOLD COUNTRY FAIR When: Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 9-12 Where: Gold Country Fairgrounds, 209 Fairgate Road, Auburn Hours: Sept. 9, 4 p.m.-11 p.m.; Sept. 10, 4 p.m.-midnight; Sept. 11, 11 a.m.-midnight; Sept. 12, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Tickets: Thursday only, $5. Friday-Sunday, $8 general admission (13 and older), $6 students (with a student ID), $6 juniors (ages 6-12). No charge for children 5 and under and military with active military ID. Family pack: $75 (two general admission, two junior, 2 unlimited ride wristbands). Unlimited ride wristband: $23 single day. Information: goldcountryfair.com INFOBOX 2: Hands-on activities at the Auburn Chamber Business Showcase Ceramic painting with Froggy Ceramics 6 p.m. Thursday 6 p.m. Friday 11 a.m. Saturday 1:30 p.m. Sunday Pizza making with Old Town Pizza 4:30 p.m. Thursday 4:30 p.m. Friday 3:30 p.m. Saturday 12:30 p.m. Sunday Cooking with Grazing with Gary 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday 5 p.m. Sunday Cooking decorating with Gina Marie’s Decorating 5 p.m. Saturday 3 p.m. Sunday.goldcountrymedia.com
