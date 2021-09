Forgive Kenny Golladay. He’s relatively new in the New York area. He doesn’t know how this works. The Giants lost their first game of the season and struggled on offense Sunday and so of course everyone is supposed to be despondent over the prospects for the entire season. This is a team where 0-1s have too often led to 0-5s and 0-6s in recent years, and the 60 minutes of suboptimal football the Giants showed in their 2021 debut offered very few hints that this season will be any different than those other agonizing campaigns. It’s not so much a knee-jerk reaction as occurs after Week 1 in half the markets around the league. With the Giants this is more like a conditioned response.

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO