Series will consist of five sessions throughout the 2021-22 season giving participants a variety of opportunities to learn about the game of hockey. Girls Night Out! Bring your friends and join the Columbus Blue Jackets for Hockey For Her at Nationwide Arena. Hockey For Her, presented by Meyers Jewelers, is a platform designed distinctly for female fans from beginners to more serious enthusiasts, offering insights on all aspects of the game of hockey. Throughout the 2021-22 season, the Blue Jackets will host five events giving participants unique experiences to expand their understanding of the game, what goes on behind the scenes, and the skills used on the ice.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO