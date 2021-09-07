CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethel Kennedy, RFK's Widow, Says Sirhan Sirhan Should Not Be Paroled

By City News Service
NBC Los Angeles
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert F. Kennedy's widow said Tuesday that his killer, Sirhan Sirhan, should not be freed, despite the recommendation of a parole board last month. "Bobby believed we should work to 'tame the savageness of man and make gentle the life of the world.' He wanted to end the war in Vietnam and bring people together to build a better, stronger country. More than anything, he wanted to be a good father and loving husband," Ethel Kennedy, 93, said in a statement Tuesday.

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 2

 

