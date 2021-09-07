Historic Alexander film studio building reopens in Colorado Springs after almost 50 years

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The old Alexander film studio building is being revitalized as a home for two award-winning local businesses: The Public House Pub & Grill and Blackhat Distillery.

The building is located at 3104 N. Nevada Ave., but Alexander Industries first moved its headquarters to Colorado Springs in 1928 after a deadly fire burned down the Alexander Aircraft manufacturing facility in Englewood, according to the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.

Alexander Industries eventually became the world’s largest producer of theater film advertising and briefly the largest manufacturer of airplanes. The Alexander Film Company was sold numerous times after 1955, and as financial difficulties worsened, new owners in 1974 stopped all production, said a representative with the Pioneers Museum.

The new location features several pieces from the original film production studio including a film vault and cameras and old reels of film.

The restaurant and bar will officially open on Sept. 25 and the distillery will open for production in January. Once open, Blackhat said it will be the largest distillery in the state.

