CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

Historic Alexander film studio building reopens in Colorado Springs after almost 50 years

By Riley Carroll
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i4o4z_0bp1PwT400

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The old Alexander film studio building is being revitalized as a home for two award-winning local businesses: The Public House Pub & Grill and Blackhat Distillery.

The building is located at 3104 N. Nevada Ave., but Alexander Industries first moved its headquarters to Colorado Springs in 1928 after a deadly fire burned down the Alexander Aircraft manufacturing facility in Englewood, according to the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.

Alexander Industries eventually became the world’s largest producer of theater film advertising and briefly the largest manufacturer of airplanes. The Alexander Film Company was sold numerous times after 1955, and as financial difficulties worsened, new owners in 1974 stopped all production, said a representative with the Pioneers Museum.

The new location features several pieces from the original film production studio including a film vault and cameras and old reels of film.

The restaurant and bar will officially open on Sept. 25 and the distillery will open for production in January. Once open, Blackhat said it will be the largest distillery in the state.

The post Historic Alexander film studio building reopens in Colorado Springs after almost 50 years appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Downtown Colorado Springs vandalism on the rise

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A string of businesses on Tejon Street in Colorado Springs, along with the El Paso County Courthouse building, are now having to face costly repairs after a vandalism spree this past weekend. Mendy Coffey, the general manager for Atomic Cowboy, says she came in Sunday morning to open the restaurant The post Downtown Colorado Springs vandalism on the rise appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Remodel Rampage: Contractor returns to customer’s home, destroys shower he built

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs woman says contractors she hired to remodel her bathroom shower came back into her home to destroy the project. Amber Trucke paid contractors from Dream Home Remodels of Colorado $3,330 of an owed $7,555 to rebuild her bathroom shower. Trucke said she wasn't pleased with the work the contractors had done and wanted to inspect it further before handing over the final payment.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Viral video of contractor destroying bathroom sparks two investigations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A viral video of a Colorado Springs contractor bashing in a bathroom after a customer refused to pay for work has now sparked not just one but two investigations. On Sunday, KRDO reported on the story of Colorado Springs homeowner Amber Trucke. She says she paid contractors from Dream Home The post Viral video of contractor destroying bathroom sparks two investigations appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Fire Department introduces Burn Restriction Order, effective Sept. 13

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department and its Division of the Fire Marshal introduced the Burn Restriction Order 2021-R1 to limit fire risks and protect public health. This new order went into effect at noon, Sept. 13. The order prohibits any type of fire on undeveloped wildland areas. Outside fires are okay The post Colorado Springs Fire Department introduces Burn Restriction Order, effective Sept. 13 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Nevada State
Colorado Springs, CO
Business
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Englewood, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Business
City
Englewood, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Englewood, CO
Government
KRDO News Channel 13

Old Colorado City dispensary reopens one year after a car crashed into the building

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- People who saw it, described it as something out of a movie. On August 11, 2020, a car barreled into an Old Colorado City medical marijuana dispensary. Now, 13 months after the crash, Garden of the Budz is finally able to reopen its doors. The crash was caused by a driver The post Old Colorado City dispensary reopens one year after a car crashed into the building appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO CITY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Plan to spend $93 million in federal pandemic recovery funding presented Monday to Colorado Springs City Council

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- City leaders are calling it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity; getting federal money to pay for projects that otherwise wouldn't be funded with local dollars. That possibility exists because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. KRDO The city will receive $93 million from the American Rescue Plan Act -- $76 million The post Plan to spend $93 million in federal pandemic recovery funding presented Monday to Colorado Springs City Council appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Less than 200 ICU beds available across Colorado

COLORADO (KRDO) -- According to the state's COVID-19 data dashboard, there are less than 200 intensive care beds available across the state. Now, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says hospitals are being forced to convert normal rooms into ICU rooms, as well as canceling elective procedures. That is resulting in fewer people The post Less than 200 ICU beds available across Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Motorless Morning at Garden of the Gods Park set for October

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs' Park, Recreation and Cultural Services Department is hosting another Motorless Morning in Garden of the Gods Park. Saturday, October 9, visitors can enjoy the park without having to worry about traffic. From 5 a.m. until noon, motor vehicles will not have access to the park. The post Motorless Morning at Garden of the Gods Park set for October appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Studio#Movies#Advertising#Blackhat Distillery#Alexander Industries#Alexander Aircraft#The Pioneers Museum
KRDO News Channel 13

Meet Omo: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s new baby hippo gets a name

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's new baby hippo has officially been named Omo! The baby boy hippo's name was announced by the zoo Monday, nearly nine weeks after his birth. The zoo staff voted on the baby's name, and the name comes from a river in Africa. Omo's mom, Zambezi, has been The post Meet Omo: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s new baby hippo gets a name appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Vandals damage El Paso County Courthouse, restaurants

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Courthouse in downtown Colorado Springs was vandalized overnight. Several windows to the front entrance of the courthouse were smashed in. A few local businesses downtown were also vandalized, including the Atomic Cowboy and Pikes Peak Brewery. Both restaurants are located on Tejon Street, in downtown Colorado The post Vandals damage El Paso County Courthouse, restaurants appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Extension of Centennial Boulevard in Colorado Springs officially starts next week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A project that took nearly 40 years of planning becomes more active beginning Monday when workers officially start a mile-long extension of Centennial Boulevard. Centennial currently ends south of Fillmore Street, at the Van Buren Street intersection; the project will extend Centennial to the interchange at Interstate 25 and Fontanero The post Extension of Centennial Boulevard in Colorado Springs officially starts next week appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Young sisters start lemonade stand to raise money for Springs Rescue Mission

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Two sisters held a lemonade stand in Colorado Springs to raise more than $1,000 for the Springs Rescue mission on W Las Vegas street and the Marian House on W Bijou street. The little philanthropists, 7-year-old Nora and 4-year-old Josie divided up their proceeds and donated $531 to the Rescue The post Young sisters start lemonade stand to raise money for Springs Rescue Mission appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Airplanes
KRDO News Channel 13

Resources and showers provided at Pueblo City Park for people experiencing homelessness

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Cooperative Care Center and the Mobile Shower Program hosted a resource day in collaboration with My Brother's Keeper at Pueblo City Park. Friday, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., more than 100 people received essential services. People were offered showers, haircuts, food, COVID-19 vaccines, and other health services. The The post Resources and showers provided at Pueblo City Park for people experiencing homelessness appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Seniors in Colorado face highest eviction risk in the US

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new survey finds that Colorado senior citizens feel they have the highest probability of eviction compared to other states in the country. El Paso County senior citizen Beverley Seibold says because of this, she has to make every penny count. "If they are not getting enough income from Social The post Seniors in Colorado face highest eviction risk in the US appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Part of North Cheyenne Canyon Road closed for bridge reconstruction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A section of North Cheyenne Canyon Road is closed to all traffic through the rest of the year beginning September 20. From the main entrance of North Cheyenne Cañon Park to the parking lot at Helen Hunt Falls, North Cheyenne Canyon Road is closed to vehicles, bicycles, and hikers. The The post Part of North Cheyenne Canyon Road closed for bridge reconstruction appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Discovery Canyon HS honors local heroes

Saturday marks 20 years since the attacks on September 11, 2001, and a big focus this week around Southern Colorado is helping those who didn't experience it directly to understand what happened. At Discovery Canyon High School, students have spent parts of the last few days writing letters to first responders and members of the The post Discovery Canyon HS honors local heroes appeared first on KRDO.
HIGH SCHOOL
KRDO News Channel 13

First Hurricane Ida evacuees arrive in Colorado Springs; family of 17

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- When local leaders revealed a week ago that they would start planning a relief effort to help Hurricane Ida victims, the first evacuees had already arrived in town and contacted KRDO NewsChannel 13 Tuesday asking for help. KRDO "That's a surprise and the first I've heard of it," said City The post First Hurricane Ida evacuees arrive in Colorado Springs; family of 17 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Wildlife fence being built along I-25 in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several local and state agencies are working together to create a wildlife fence along I-25 to keep animals and drivers safe. Following recent and historical incidents of vehicle and animal collisions along I-25 in Douglas County, officials decided to install a wildlife fence. The 16 miles of wildlife fencing will The post Wildlife fence being built along I-25 in Douglas County appeared first on KRDO.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Schriever airman identified as paddleboarder who died at Rampart Reservoir

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The paddleboarder who died at Rampart Reservoir this past Sunday has been identified as a Senior Airman at Schriever Space Force Base. According to an update from Schriever on Thursday, the body of Senior Airman Ricky Teagle was recovered on Wednesday. Teagle was a defensive space control operator with the 22nd Space Operations Squadron, part of Space Delta 6.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy