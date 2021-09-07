CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BlackRock’s China blunder

By Wall Street Journal
FOXBusiness
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has begun a major initiative in China. On Aug. 30 it launched a set of mutual funds and other investment products for Chinese consumers. The New York-based firm is the first foreign-owned company allowed to do so. The launch came just weeks after BlackRock recommended that investors triple their allocations in Chinese assets. This will push billions of dollars into China. "The Chinese market represents a significant opportunity to help meet the long-term goals of investors in China and internationally," BlackRock Chairman Larry Fink wrote in a letter to shareholders.

www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 1

albuquerqueexpress.com

China's Afghanistan dilemma

Beijing [China], September 14 (ANI): Afghanistan has long been considered a graveyard for conquerors--Alexander the Great, the British Empire, the Soviet Union and now the United States. Now China has entered the graveyard and some in Beijing claimed that China would succeed where the United States had failed. But Seth...
AFGHANISTAN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Deng Xiaoping
Person
Soros
theedgemarkets.com

Wall Street chiefs to meet China regulators amid market turmoil

HONG KONG (Sept 14): Wall Street executives and top Chinese regulators plan to hold a virtual meeting to discuss topics including Beijing’s market-roiling crackdown on the private sector and US-China relations. The meeting on Thursday marks a resumption of the China-US Financial Roundtable that was first convened in September 2018,...
ECONOMY
washingtonnewsday.com

Markets are not yet alarmed by China’s Evergrande’s struggles.

Markets are not yet alarmed by China’s Evergrande’s struggles. Debt-crippled Foreign investors are keeping a close eye on Chinese real estate firm Evergrande’s problems, but markets do not appear to be concerned about a significant contagion, at least not yet. With a $300 billion debt load, bankruptcy is a genuine possibility, especially after Evergrande suggested on Tuesday that it would be unable to pay its creditors.
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Wynn, Las Vegas Sands shares hit on China’s Macau plans

China may be stacking the chips against U.S. casino giants that do a large business in Macau, signaling a tougher operating environment in the region. Shares of Wynn Resorts are on pace for the worst drop since June 2020 and Las Vegas Sands the worst since March 2020. Ticker Security...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Benzinga

Breather For Alibaba, Baidu, Tencent, Didi Investors From Goldman Sachs: Bloomberg

Goldman Sachs sees limited damage to economic growth and investment prospects from China's recent regulatory tightening, Bloomberg reports. The investment banking firm said the crackdown aimed to make the economy more equitable and productive in the long term instead of broadly targeting private companies. Authorities' emphasis has shifted from internet...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Funds#Chinese#Ant Group#Blackstone#Congress
kfgo.com

Fitch says possible China Evergrande default may have broader effects

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Rating agency Fitch said that numerous sectors could be exposed to heightened credit risk if China’s No.2 property developer Evergrande Group were to default, although the overall impact on the banking sector would be manageable. “We believe a default would reinforce credit polarisation among homebuilders and...
ECONOMY
Washington Post

What Is China Evergrande and Why Is It In Trouble?

China Evergrande Group is quickly becoming the biggest financial worry in a country with no shortage of them. With $300 billion in liabilities and links to myriad banks, Evergrande would send shock waves through the financial system and the broader economy should calamity strike. Hui Ka Yan, the billionaire owner, has sought to reassure bankers that the property company will pull through, even as its stock price craters and its bonds point toward potential default. Investors aren’t sure how. They’re also asking whether major Chinese companies are still considered too big to fail by the central government, which prizes stability -- and what happens if they’re not.
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Biden tax hikes bigger threat to stock market than slowing economy: Goldman Sachs

President Biden's ability to win new tax hikes will dictate the future of the stock market, according to Goldman Sachs. The firm estimates that raising the domestic statutory tax rate to 25% and passage of about half of the proposed increase on tax rates to foreign income will lower S&P 500 earnings by 5%. Goldman’s 2022 S&P 500 earnings forecast is $212, or 3% below the $220 consensus.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Chinese property developer's debt struggle rattles investors

One of China’s biggest real estate developers is struggling to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars of debt, prompting concern about a broader economic fallout and protests by buyers of unfinished apartments.Evergrande Group appears likely to be unable to repay all of the 572 billion yuan ($89 billion) it owes banks and other bondholders, financial rating agencies say. That might jolt financial markets, but analysts say Beijing is likely to step in to prevent wider damage if Evergrande can’t manage an orderly resolution of its debts.“In the unlikely event that a default unsettles the broader property market, significantly disrupting...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Stock futures point to indexes rebounding

U.S. stock futures rose Monday, pointing to major indexes recovering some ground following the S&P 500's worst weekly performance since February. Futures tied to the S&P 500 rose 0.5%. The broad-market index slumped on Friday in its fifth consecutive daily decline. Nasdaq-100 futures added 0.4%, suggesting gains in large technology stocks.
STOCKS
mymixfm.com

China Evergrande debt woes raise financing pressure on peers

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group’s struggles to quickly sell off assets and avert defaulting on its 1.97 trillion yuan ($305.3 billion) in liabilities is raising the risk of contagion for other privately-owned developers, fund managers and analysts say. Worries over the country’s No.2 property developer’s ability to make bank...
ECONOMY
ktwb.com

Explainer-How China Evergrande’s debt troubles pose a systemic risk

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group has raised fresh warnings of default risks amid late payments to wealth management and trust products. The real estate giant has been scrambling to raise funds it needs to pay lenders and suppliers, with regulators and financial markets worried that any crisis could ripple through China’s banking system and potentially trigger wider social unrest.
ECONOMY
Washington Post

Why Evergrande’s Endgame Will Be Like the Hunger Games

China Evergrande Group is in deep trouble. A debt restructuring is almost unavoidable at the real estate developer as it struggles to repay even its suppliers. Those wishing for an “orderly wind down” will end up disappointed and empty-handed. Those who come away with any semblance of their investment will have played politics to get to the front of the line. It’ll be like the Hunger Games.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

China Evergrande Turns To Advisers Who Helped Fix Debt Implosions At Lehman, Noble Group As Investors Brace For Losses

China Evergrande took a step further into potential restructuring of its US$305 billion liabilities after hiring external financial advisers who helped fix major debt implosions, including those at Lehman Brothers and commodity trader Noble Group. The firm appointed US restructuring experts Houlihan Lokey and Hong Kong-based investment bank Admiralty Harbour...
ECONOMY
Birmingham Star

China's yuan strengthens against US dollar to three-month maximum

The People's Bank of China (PBC) on Monday raised the country's currency against the US dollar by 69 basis points to its maximum since mid-June. The renminbi (the official name of the Chinese currency) strengthened to 6.4497 yuan per dollar. Before that, China's currency touched a one-week high against the greenback last Friday, booking its third straight weekly gain on news that US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke for the first time in seven months. The conversation focused on economic issues, climate change and Covid-19.
RETAIL
dallassun.com

China rejects English language

Beijing [China], September 12 (ANI): In a campaign against Western influence, China is rejecting the use of the English language in its educational institutions. Li Yuan, writing in The New York Times (NYT) said that it was hard to exaggerate the role English has played in changing China's social, cultural, economic and political landscape.
CHINA

