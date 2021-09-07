Livingston Academy Golf plays at McMinnville
“Overall, I feel good about the opportunities that they have. They’re all really talented,” head coach Buddy Sells proudly stated. Livingston Academy’s golf team has been putting in a lot of hard work and dedication this season, showing improvements in every match. It’s leading to more opportunities with every improvement, especially for seniors Cora Duke and Hayden Ledbetter who have recently received offers to play golf for University of Tennessee Southern.www.overtoncountynews.com
Comments / 0