CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Livingston, TN

Livingston Academy Golf plays at McMinnville

Overton County News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Overall, I feel good about the opportunities that they have. They’re all really talented,” head coach Buddy Sells proudly stated. Livingston Academy’s golf team has been putting in a lot of hard work and dedication this season, showing improvements in every match. It’s leading to more opportunities with every improvement, especially for seniors Cora Duke and Hayden Ledbetter who have recently received offers to play golf for University of Tennessee Southern.

www.overtoncountynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Live coverage: California voters to decide Newsom's fate

Less than half-an-hour after polls closed, things are looking good for Newsom. With California’s largest counties reporting their first batches of results, nearly 70 percent are rejecting the recall effort. There are still votes coming in, but things are looking increasingly desperate for those hoping to oust Newsom on Tuesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Book: Top US officer feared Trump could order China strike

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fearful of Donald Trump’s actions in his final weeks as president, the United States’ top military officer twice called his Chinese counterpart to assure him that the two nations would not suddenly go to war, a senior defense official said Tuesday after the conversations were described in excerpts from a forthcoming book.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Cookeville, TN
Livingston, TN
Sports
City
Livingston, TN
City
Mcminnville, TN
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Democrats try delicate tax maneuver for $3.5 trillion bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — To pay for the massive social plans that President Joe Biden envisions, House Democrats began serious work Tuesday on a maneuver worthy of the most agile circus acrobats. They’re looking to squeeze revenue from the elite 2% of Americans who earn more than $400,000 a year while leaving untouched everyone else — who Biden has pledged won’t see any tax increases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livingston Academy Golf#Ocn Sports#Livingston Academy#Mcminnville Country Club#Cookeville High School

Comments / 0

Community Policy