VC Public Schools Report Two Positive COVID-19 Cases

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Two elementary students tested positive for COVID-19 in the Valley City Public School District on Tuesday, September 7th. In this news release, Superintendent Josh Johnson said we were notified that two of our students in the school district were confirmed positive for COVID-19. An email was sent immediately to the parents with children in the classrooms (elementary) notifying them of the positive case and providing them recommendations for following our district protocols (self-monitoring, stay at home if sick, etc..).