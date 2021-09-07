CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Hollis Thomas

By Chris King
 6 days ago
Praise 93.3 & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week who is Pastor Hollis Thomas of the Rock City Church in Tuscaloosa. Pastor Thomas is a young man on fire and full of passion for teaching people. Rock City Church Tuscaloosa holds services in the Bryant Conference Center and McDonald Hughes Community Center. Rock City Tuscaloosa is an offshoot of Rock City Church in Birmingham under Pastor Mike Jr.

