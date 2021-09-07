Timberlake names new chief of staff
Ricky Stephens in the new chief of staff to Assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake (D-East Orange). “I am very humbled and honored knowing that Assemblywoman Timberlake believes in my ability to serve in this role successfully and I look forward to exceeding her expectations” Stephens said. “I’m grateful for another opportunity to be a change agent in the community and help shape policies with the Assemblywoman that move our state forward.”newjerseyglobe.com
