East Orange, NJ

Timberlake names new chief of staff

By NJ Globe Staff
New Jersey Globe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRicky Stephens in the new chief of staff to Assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake (D-East Orange). “I am very humbled and honored knowing that Assemblywoman Timberlake believes in my ability to serve in this role successfully and I look forward to exceeding her expectations” Stephens said. “I’m grateful for another opportunity to be a change agent in the community and help shape policies with the Assemblywoman that move our state forward.”

