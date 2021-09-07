CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lee County, MS

Four charged, half-pound of meth seized in Verona

By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uUeDN_0bp1NHVN00

TUPELO • An undercover drug operation in Lee County led to the arrest of four people and the seizure of a half-pound of high grade methamphetamine and more than $3,700 in cash.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said deputies, in conjunction with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, were looking into illegal drug sales in Verona and made the arrests on Sept. 2.

Terry Lynn Freeman, 34, of 101 County Road 300, Shannon, was charged with aggravated trafficking of a Schedule II drug (methamphetamine) and possession of a firearm by a felon. Agents seized $1,188 from Freeman. During his initial appearance in Lee County Justice Court, bond was set at $75,000.

Jeffrey Dalton Christian, 56, of 529 County Road 1009, Tupelo, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug and two capias warrants for possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin. Agents seized $2,518 cash from Christian. His total bond was set at $60,000.

Sonya Rhea Thompson, 44, of 104 Scott Street, Houston, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond was set at $5,000.

Jeffry Lamar Phillips, 59, of 2001 County Road 413, Houlka was arrested on a Mississippi Department of Corrections warrant.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Californians to decide governor's fate in Republican-backed recall

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 14 (Reuters) - California voters will decide on Tuesday whether to recall Governor Gavin Newsom in a special election that will test the power of a Republican Party still dominated by former President Donald Trump in a deeply Democratic state. Newsom, a first-term governor and former lieutenant...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tupelo, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Houston, MS
City
Verona, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Tupelo, MS
Lee County, MS
Crime & Safety
State
Mississippi State
City
Shannon, MS
Tupelo, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Lee County, MS
Government
County
Lee County, MS
The Associated Press

Jeff Bridges says tumor shrank, COVID ‘in rear view mirror’

Jeff Bridges says his cancer is in remission and his COVID-19 case is “in the rear view mirror.”. The actor shared the good news on his website on Monday, saying his tumor shrank from 12 inches to the size of a marble. But in an update he said he wrote back in March and is sharing only now that he’s feeling better, Bridges said he and his wife, Susan Geston, were infected with COVID-19 in January while he was undergoing chemotherapy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

FDA experts among group opposing US booster shot plan

The average person doesn’t need a COVID-19 booster yet, an international group of scientists — including two top U.S. regulators — wrote Monday in a scientific journal. The experts reviewed studies of the vaccines’ performance and concluded the shots are working well despite the extra-contagious delta variant, especially against severe disease.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#North Mississippi#Drug Trafficking#Lee County Justice Court#Christian
The Associated Press

Blinken faces new round of hard Afghan questions in Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is facing a second day of tough congressional questions about the Biden administration’s much-criticized withdrawal from Afghanistan. Testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday, Blinken sought to parry a new wave of bipartisan lawmaker anger over the operation that resulted...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
6K+
Followers
399
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy