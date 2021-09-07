Northwest Whitfield's Fisher earns win for USA Baseball's 18-and-under national team

Contributed photo Northwest Whitfield High School's Cade Fisher was selected to the 26-man roster of USA Baseball's 18-and-under national team and has already earned a victory as a pitcher.

Cade Fisher can often be found dominating from the mound in the blue and orange uniform of Northwest Whitfield High School.

Now, he's exchanging those colors for the red, white and blue of USA Baseball.

Fisher was named last week to the 26-man roster for the 18-and-under national team, comprised of many of the top talents in the country.

"It's really, really exciting to me," Fisher said. "Just having the 'USA' on the front is just really cool. It's great to be able to have this opportunity to represent the country."

The team is playing Canada in a friendly seven-game series with games in Bradenton, St. Petersburg and Sarasota, Florida, and Fisher has already made his mark.

In game one of the series on Friday, a 16-2 win for Team USA, the left-hander pitched four scoreless innings in relief, allowing just two hits while striking out five and being credited with the win.

Fisher, who is committed to play in college at the University of Florida after his upcoming senior season, was selected to an initial 40-man trials roster for the national team at the conclusion of the Prospect Development Pipeline League, when 96 of the top baseball prospects competed in games in North Carolina in July. Those 40 players competed in the USA Baseball trials late last month, and Fisher was selected for the final roster.

"It's something that I really had to work hard for," Fisher said. "I'm glad that I got to accomplish it."

The 2021 team is playing the friendly series against Canada in lieu of the World Baseball Softball Confederation U-18 Baseball World Cup, which was scheduled for this year but postponed until 2022. After the conclusion of the series on Thursday, the team is not currently scheduled for any more competition this year.

The team is coached by former Major League Baseball players: manager Jason Maxwell, assistants Michael Cuddyer and Jack Wilson, and pitching coach Brad Penny.

"So far I've learned so much from different coaches and instructors," Fisher said. "I've got some skill, but there is still so much I need to learn about baseball."

Fisher said competing alongside other top baseball players his age gives him confidence he can reach his goals in the sport.

"Hopefully this helps me and puts me forward over some other people that don't have this opportunity and I can learn," Fisher said. "I think it'll help me in high school and college and hopefully one day the Major Leagues."