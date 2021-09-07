CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Tony Hawk serves up nostalgia in cover of Millencolin's 'No Cigar' from 'Pro Skater 2' soundtrack

By Tory Barron
ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's hoping you like your Tuesdays with a hearty dose of nostalgia. As anyone who came of age in the early 2000s can tell you, "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater" was more than a video game -- it was a way of life. When the aforementioned interactive masterpiece was released on...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Live 95.9

Skateboard Icon Tony Hawk Shows Pittsfield Skaters Some Love

Skateboard legend Tony Hawk recently gave a shout-out to Pittsfield, Massachusetts which will be featured in a new film about skateboarding in the city. Friends in Pitty is a "nostalgic feature film" created by Kevin Curro. Made on just a $1000 budget, Kevin says the movie is about a group of friends that skateboard together and are all from Pittsfield.
PITTSFIELD, MA
chatsports.com

Lil Nas X Skates With Tony Hawk, No Bad Blood Here!

Lil Nas X wants the world to know he has no beef with Tony Hawk -- 'cause the rapper hung out and skated with the legend ... just days after calling out the double standard between his Satan shoes and Hawk's blood-painted skateboard. Of course, Hawk teamed up with Liquid...
CELEBRITIES
gamingideology.com

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Coming To Nintendo Switch – E3 Nintendo Direct

Tony Hawk, the craziest skaters will come and ride Nintendo Switch with his license: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2. Go to skate parks and bowls anytime, anywhere. The most popular skateboarding games are going away on to the competition or local with your friends, or together with the online multiplayer in which you have to perform as many tricks as possible. The player who makes the best combos then wins the game. The most memorable license of the 90s is to be (re)discovered in 19 different skate parks, with your favorite skater that you can customize to your liking.
VIDEO GAMES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X & Tony Hawk Link Up To Show Off Skateboarding Skills

Both Lil Nas X and Tony Hawk used blood in their recent creations, but reactions from the public differed drastically. Following the release of the controversial music video to his "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" single, Lil Nas X faced an onslaught of backlash. He released his Nike "Satan" sneakers that reportedly have real blood in them, and as quickly as they were said to be up for sale, they were taken down by the company.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Caballero
Person
Tony Hawk
Person
Birdman
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Lil Nas X & Tony Hawk Link Up For TikTok Skating Tutorial

Lil Nas X did what he does best by linking up with Tony Hawk after the chart-topper went viral with "nah, he tweaking." On Monday (August 30), Nas X took to Instagram and TikTok to share photos and an accompanying video of the pair together, holding Hawk's limited Liquid Death Mountain Water board and taking turns riding the piece of memorabilia. In the video, the star tells viewers that he's going to take on some skating tricks, before Hawk ends up doing it for him. "That's how you skateboard," Nas says, with Hawk yelling "tweakin" in the background of the video.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Gamespot

Tony Hawk Covers The Best Song From His Own Game

When you think of Tony Hawk, who you may have almost recognized at the airport, his many games' incredible soundtracks probably come to mind. The Birdman is a big fan of the punk rock included in those early games, and he covered one of their best songs with some help from his famous friends. And no, that song is not "Superman."
VIDEO GAMES
hotspotatl.com

Troll Gawd Lil Nas X Links Up With Tony Hawk To Show There Is No Bad Blood Between Them

Social media extraordinaire Lil Nas X and the skateboard legend Tony Hawk are totally cool with each other. Last week Lil Nas X cried foul after Tony Hawk’s blood-painted skateboard he partnered with Liquid Death on sold out without an ounce of outrage he experienced after he unveiled his “Satan Shoes” collaboration with MSCHF. In a tweet, Nas X made a very keen observation, asking, “are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason?”
CELEBRITIES
The Dad

An Olympic Reporter Failed to Recognize a Joke About Recognizing Tony Hawk

The Olympics have given us some cool moments, and a few of the best have come from a sport that’s brand new at the games, skateboarding. We even had the Godfather of the sport itself, Tony Hawk, at the Games as a commentator. But that also means we have more Tony Hawk jokes and a lot of people who don’t understand Tony Hawk jokes.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nostalgia#Pro Skater 2#Og#The Pro Skater 2#Hot Topic
Nintendo Enthusiast

Sonic Colors: Ultimate vinyl soundtrack up for preorder at iam8bit

Sonic Colors: Ultimate is here, and even though some players are experiencing some unfortunate bugs on Nintendo Switch, it’s still an overall great remaster of one of the more popular entries. If you’d like to keep the good times rolling with Sonic, then you may want to preorder the Sonic Colors: Ultimate 2XLP vinyl soundtrack at iam8bit, which retails for $39.99. A Sprite Trail Splatter limited edition has already sold out, but you can still grab the standard edition, which comes printed on “random sprite-colored vinyl” of orange, green, blue, or purple. The Sonic Colors: Ultimate 2XLP vinyl soundtrack contains music remixed by Tomoya Ohtani, Jun Senoue, Hideaki Kobayashi, and Kenichi Tokoi and album art by Matt Stevens, and it is projected to ship in Q2 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
wfxb.com

Tony Hawk Releases Skateboards Infused With His Blood for Charity

We’re kicking off Hollywood Night this week with skateboarding legend Tony Hawk! The 53-year-old announced he’s releasing skateboards that are infused with his blood. In a new promotional video, he got his blood drawn. Then it was mixed into a can of red paint which was used to decorate the boards. Only 100 were made and despite costing $500 each, they already sold out. But at least some of the profits will go to charity!
ADVOCACY
Cat Country 107.3

90s Nostalgia: Steve From Blue’s Clues Has Heartfelt Message For OG Viewers

How long has it been since you've sat down in your thinking chair to "think, think, think"?. If that line sparked some sort of memory for you, but you're not sure what it's from, it's a line from the famous song that used to wrap up every episode of Blue's Clues on Nick Jr. No doubt, most 90s kids and their parents are more than familiar with the show that included Blue the puppy and her human, Steve, as he tried to figure out what Blue was trying to say by interpreting the three clues she would leave throughout Steve's little property.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Pokemon
Nintendo World Report

[UNLOCKED] Episode 19: 2020 The Year's Odontophilia in Review

An unexpected cancellation is rewarded with a look at what's brewing on the NWR Patreon. Be afraid. Due to a scheduling issue that came up at the last minute, we were unable to record a new RFN this week. As such, we wanted to make sure we put some content out, lest you forget about us.
COMICS
udiscovermusic.com

Alessia Cara And The Warning Team Up To Cover Of Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’

Metallica has shared Alessia Cara & The Warning’s version of their classic hit, “Enter Sandman”, from their star-studded The Metallica Blacklist tribute album – which is out now. You can watch the song’s official video below. From Monterrey, Mexico, The Warning, featuring the Villarreal sisters, Daniela (guitar and main vocals)...
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Roddy Ricch Teases Sophomore Album ‘Live Life Fast’

It looks like Roddy Ricch is the next A-lister ready to impact the world with his new album. The Compton star has been teasing the release of his next project for many months and even dropped the single ‘Late at Night‘ with Mustard back in June. Even though the song ended up doing well on radio, it didn’t have the same buzz as some of his previous hits like ‘The Box’ and ‘High Fashion’. But now he seems to be gearing up to offer the follow up to 2019’s multi platinum album Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial.
MUSIC
/Film

Cool Stuff: Mondo Gives Pixar's Up Score The Vinyl Soundtrack Treatment

The folks at Mondo are adding yet another banger title to their limited vinyl soundtrack releases. This time they're continuing their streak of releasing Michael Giacchino's work with one of his most iconic and influential scores. That's right! Pixar's "Up" is getting the white glove treatment complete with absolutely gorgeous cover art by Nicole Gustaffson and liner notes from Drew Taylor.
MOVIES
totalgamingaddicts.com

Song of Iron Xbox Review: A Beautiful Adventure From A Solo Developer

Song of Iron is an excellent first game from developer Joe Winter but lacks depth in some areas. The hack and slash genre has had something of a renaissance over the last few years. The incredible Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, God of War, and Hellblade have led the way with the axe flying fun. Hidden amongst these giants, though, is a game that has spent ten years in development, created by just one person, Joe Winter, and his company, Resting Relic.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Dap Is a Cute & Creepy Pikmin-esque Horror Adventure Game Coming to PC on Sept. 29

Today, Australian indie developer Melting Parrot confirmed that its nightmarish minimalist horror-adventure title, Dap, will be coming to PC on Sept. 29. Coinciding with the new release date confirmation, the studio dropped a brand new trailer showcasing the creepy Pikmin-esque experience in all its cutesy and eerie glory. Feel free to check out the new footage down below:
VIDEO GAMES
manofmany.com

Overdose on Nostalgia with the LEGO Super Mario 64 ? Block Set

Call an ambulance because we’re about to overdose on nostalgia thanks to the new LEGO Super Mario 64 ? Block. Celebrating 25 years since Nintendo launched the iconic Super Mario 64, this latest collaboration will take fans down memory lane with the set featuring several hidden pop-up maps from the video game.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy