Tony Hawk serves up nostalgia in cover of Millencolin's 'No Cigar' from 'Pro Skater 2' soundtrack

How long has it been since you've sat down in your thinking chair to "think, think, think"?. If that line sparked some sort of memory for you, but you're not sure what it's from, it's a line from the famous song that used to wrap up every episode of Blue's Clues on Nick Jr. No doubt, most 90s kids and their parents are more than familiar with the show that included Blue the puppy and her human, Steve, as he tried to figure out what Blue was trying to say by interpreting the three clues she would leave throughout Steve's little property.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO