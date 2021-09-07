Tony Hawk serves up nostalgia in cover of Millencolin's 'No Cigar' from 'Pro Skater 2' soundtrack

Sonic Colors: Ultimate is here, and even though some players are experiencing some unfortunate bugs on Nintendo Switch, it’s still an overall great remaster of one of the more popular entries. If you’d like to keep the good times rolling with Sonic, then you may want to preorder the Sonic Colors: Ultimate 2XLP vinyl soundtrack at iam8bit, which retails for $39.99. A Sprite Trail Splatter limited edition has already sold out, but you can still grab the standard edition, which comes printed on “random sprite-colored vinyl” of orange, green, blue, or purple. The Sonic Colors: Ultimate 2XLP vinyl soundtrack contains music remixed by Tomoya Ohtani, Jun Senoue, Hideaki Kobayashi, and Kenichi Tokoi and album art by Matt Stevens, and it is projected to ship in Q2 2022.
