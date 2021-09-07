CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Ekpeki Wins 2020 Otherwise Award

locusmag.com
 7 days ago

“Ife-Iyoku, the Tale of Imadeyunuagbon” by Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki (Dominion) won the 2020 Otherwise Award (formerly the James Tiptree, Jr. Award), given annually to works of science fiction or fantasy that explore and expand gender roles. Ekpeki will receive $1,000, original artwork, and chocolate. The award jury released an “honor...

locusmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
aappublications.org

AAP News wins publishing award

The staff of AAP News won a 2021 APEX Award for Publication Excellence for reporting on stories of pediatricians during the COVID-19 pandemic. The winning article follows up on seven pediatricians who showed innovation and adaptation in the face of myriad challenges. Read their stories at https://bit.ly/3d3ClMa. Winners were selected...
ENTERTAINMENT
locusmag.com

Yamashita Awarded National Book Foundation Medal

A bold and groundbreaking writer, Yamashita’s deeply creative body of work has made an enduring impact on our literary landscape. Whether it’s an evocative exploration of cities, collaborative performance productions, or connecting the plots of Jane Austen to Japanese American life, her work reaches across time, country, and culture to offer readers a powerfully complex guide to our world.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

Rich Horton Reviews Short Fiction: F&SF and Fusion Fragment

A new story by Yukimi Ogawa is something I look forward to, and I was very happy with her latest, “Her Garden, the Size of Her Palm“, from the July-August F&SF. A young woman learns that the money her late mother saved for her college education has been squandered by her father, so she gets a job. She is sent via wormhole to a cozy house and a woman called Grandma, who “wasn’t a typical grandma. She had many heads, for starters.” The story continues in that wild – but still grounded, feeling more like SF than fantasy – fashion, as our narrator is sent via wormhole to several dangerous planets, on what seem weirdly commercial ventures, and tangles with one of Grandma’s rivals. I found it immensely fun.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

Imagining Indigenous Futurisms Award Opens

Applicants must send a “200-word statement with background & goals in writing SF” and a “4,000-word maximum writing sample addressing Indigenous perspectives” to Professor Grace L. Dillon at dillong@pdx.edu. For more information, including full submission guidelines, see the official website. The judge is author Andrea Hairston. Winners receive $1,000 and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tochi Onyebuchi
locusmag.com

Inaugural Feminist Futures Award

This award recognizes a science fiction story that embraces feminist themes. Top entries will exemplify excellence in feminist storytelling. We encourage stories that capture the complexities and other aspects of identity, as well as intersectionality, through the imaginative power of science fiction. This competition is open to people of any gender and/or no gender.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

Paula Guran Reviews Short Fiction: Uncanny and Apex

Uncanny #40 is full of good fiction. Fran Wilde‘s novelette “Unseelie Brothers, Ltd.” leads off. Gowns made by the legendary Unseelie Brothers atelier have brought everyone in Sera Sebastian’s life together: her Aunt Vanessa and her husband, her father and her mother (who vanished not long after Sera’s birth). The shop, which disappears for periods of time and then appears at varying locations, pops up just in time for Vanessa to have them design a dress for her daughter Rie. Rie would prefer that cousin Sera do her gown and fellow fashion student Sara could use the commission. She accepts despite her need to finish her senior project. The talented Sera is offered a permanent position as well as information about her mysterious missing mother. It’s a wonderful story with a happy ending.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
allclassical.org

Adam Eccleston Wins Golden Classical Music Award

Adam Eccleston, All Classical Portland’s 2020-2021 Artist in Residence and the chair of the Recording Inclusivity Initiative, is the 1st Prize Winner of the 2021 Golden Classical Music Awards International Competition! The “Golden Classical Music Awards” discover artists of outstanding personality, and provide awards which can help to launch international careers. Adam’s winning submission was his performance of Seis Flautero by Venezuelan composer Miguel Astor. He will perform at the award winners concert at Carnegie Hall in New York City in November 2021. Congratulations, Adam!
PORTLAND, OR
locusmag.com

Karen Burnham Reviews Short Fiction: Clarkesworld, Anathema, and BCS

The June Clarkesworld leads off with “Little Animals” by Nancy Kress. Elena is our point-of-view character, a woman who is “borderline depressive.” She’s part of a research team that is using quantum effects to be able to “receive” the mental impressions of people who lived in the past. This is as much an art as a science, and Elena’s abrasive partner Cora has been frustrated in her attempt to tune into the artist Vermeer in the mid-17th century. Instead they’ve found Maria van Leeuwenhoek, daughter of that Antonj van Leeuwenhoek who did some of the earliest work with microscopes. Kress focuses the story on the characters of Elena and Maria. Elena’s father recently died tragically, and her sister is in poor mental health; Maria’s father is domineering and has no care for her religion or the man she loved and lost. Elena has to decide how much to give to research and how much to her family. This is a compassionate story that really brings the characters to life, especially Maria, who is exactly the sort of person often overlooked in the histories of science. Suzanne Palmer brings us a charming novelette, “Bots of the Lost Ark“, follow up to 2017’s Hugo Award winner “The Secret Life of Bots”. As it starts, Ship has woken up Bot 9 – it may have been a rebellious bastard before, but Ship needs its capability to improvise. Ship has a heck of a dilemma: they survived what should have been a suicide mission but took a lot of damage. They weren’t able to jump home and will now have to beg the Ysmi for the use of their gate. However the Ysmi believe no AI can be trusted if it’s not under the immediate control of humans – and all of Ship’s human crew are in stasis. In fact, some of the bots who were to take over the crew’s roles have instead adopted the crew’s identities and have been fighting amongst themselves as to which of them is the “real” crewmember. Bot 9 has to journey through all this chaos to wake the real human engineer, and Ship has to navigate some dicey diplomacy when the Ysmi contact them. The dialog between all the different bots on the ship is great, and the introduction of the human engineer is hilarious.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Locus Award#Soho#Fantasy#Ife Iyoku#Seep#Locus Magazine#Lsff
lareviewofbooks.org

The Future Is Divergent: On “Literary Afrofuturism in the Twenty-First Century”

Ahead of the forthcoming university academic year, I was tasked with creating a new fourth-year seminar at my department of English. I settled upon a course on African futurisms. My goal was simple and noble: offer as much insight as possible into how a people may shape their future through stories about themselves. I wanted my students to engage with how peoples descended from the African continent — however much removed from it by distance, time, and/or lineage — create ideas of themselves in the future. This seemed a simple and sturdy platform on which to stand, until I came to the very first point of ingress: what exactly was I to title the course?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
discoverourcoast.com

Photography duo wins Gearhart art award

GEARHART — The Trail’s End Art Association has announced the annual judged show winners. Gearhart photography duo Randy and Lena Burke won Best of Show in the 70th annual judged show in August. The duo’s work, “Kyoto Gardens,” taken at a lush garden in Kyoto, Japan, was chosen by this...
GEARHART, OR
Harvard Health

Novelist Lauren Groff tells origin story behind ‘Matrix’

The fiction writer Lauren Groff likens her artistic process to a kind of nuclear fusion, where collisions of creative energy produce narrative force. With that as her model, it’s not surprising she found inspiration at the Radcliffe Institute, where potent interactions between fellows from disparate fields are an everyday thing. When Groff and her 2018-19 classmate Katie Bugyis had such an exchange, she put aside “The Vaster Wilds,” a novel based on early American captivity narratives, to dive into the life of an abbess from the Middle Ages.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
locusmag.com

2021 Dwarf Stars Winners

The Science Fiction Poetry Association (SFPA) has announced the 2021 Dwarf Stars Award winners. First Place: “Yes, Antimatter is Real”, Holly Lyn Walrath (Analog 9-10/20) Second Place: “The Softness of Impossible Fossils”, Robert Borski (Asimov’s 7-8/20) Third Place: “Frozen Hurricanes”, Herb Kauderer (Minimalism: A Handbook of Minimalist Genre Poetic Forms)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
ComicBook

WandaVision Wins First Emmy Award

WandaVision is officially an Emmy Award-winning limited series. During Saturday's Creative Arts Emmys presentation, WandaVision's Mark Worthington walked away with the Emmy for Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour). Worthington shares the award with Marvel art director Sharon Davis and set decorator Kathy Orlando. Production design is just...
VISUAL ART
locusmag.com

2021 Booker Prize Shortlist

The six-title shortlist for the 2021 Booker Prize has been announced, and includes Bewilderment by Richard Powers (Norton). The £50,000 prize is “open to works by writers of any nationality, written in English and published in the UK or Ireland.” This year’s judges are Horatia Harrod, Maya Jasanoff (chair), Natascha McElhone, Chigozie Obioma, Rowan Williams.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

8 Audiobooks Narrated by Adjoa Andoh

Don’t miss ROCK PAPER SCISSORS, the latest exciting domestic thriller audiobook from the queen of the killer twist, New York Times bestselling author Alice Feeney. Richard Armitage and Stephanie Racine, the dynamic narrator duo that brought you Feeney’s His & Hers, are back to deliver this new tale that will have listeners guessing from start to finish. Ten years of marriage. Ten years of secrets. And an anniversary they will never forget. Think you know the person you married? Think again. Download ROCK PAPER SCISSORS by Alice Feeney wherever audiobooks are sold.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
soapsindepth.com

Briana Nicole Henry Says Goodbye to GENERAL HOSPITAL

Fans suspected as much but now it has been confirmed by the actress herself that Briana Nicole Henry is leaving GENERAL HOSPITAL. “I suppose it is that time, isn’t it,” she shared on Instagram. “As I celebrated my third year of being on GH yesterday, I also watched my last episode as Jordan Ashford air. People kept asking me how it felt to have ended my time on the show and it wasn’t until yesterday that it really sank in, as I watched Jordan’s goodbye to her family and knew the tears you saw were real tears between not just colleagues, but friends.”
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Sha'Carri Richardson Brings Her Signature Style to the 2021 Met Gala

From the track to the Met Gala! Sha'Carri Richardson arrived in style at the iconic event!. Richardson arrived at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday alongside friend and Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton. The celebrated track and field sprinter stunned on the carpet, rocking an Theophilio creation --...
BEAUTY & FASHION
countryliving.com

Fans Are Over the Moon After 'Home Town' Star Erin Napier Announces Huge Career News

Erin Napier is a woman of many trades, and now she can add children's book author to her already impressive resume. The Home Town star teamed up with her friend and illustrator, Adam Trest, to create her first children's book inspired by what she knows best: a beautiful place to call home. The new book titled The Lantern House is set to be released in stores everywhere by May 2022, but is currently available for preorder on Amazon.
MUSIC
Dartmouth

Award-Winning Composer to Create Sonic Arts Laboratory

After five years of intense innovation and production on the international contemporary music circuit, Associate Professor of Music Ash Fure is back on campus, eager to resume teaching while launching Dartmouth’s first laboratory for sonic art. The composer, a 2017 recipient of the Samuel Barber Rome Prize, was a Guggenheim...
HANOVER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy