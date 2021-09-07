CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Falls, ID

Lost Cow Wanders to a Walmart in Post Falls

By Mallory
 8 days ago
Early Saturday morning a local cow appeared to have wandered away from its farm and made it's way to the nearest Walmart in Post Falls, ID. Employees were able to safely corral the cow using shopping carts into an area out in front of the store. They even placed a little plant next to her, which was a nice touch! A woman named Amanda Grace shared pictures on Facebook saying, "Our local Walmart gives “grocery pickup” a whole new meaning. Friends, if she’s yours, they put out a bulletin asking you to come get your cow."

107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

