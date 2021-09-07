The 2021 Top 20 Leafs Prospects: #4 Timothy Liljegren
Selected with the 17th pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, Timothy Liljegren came into the Leafs’ organization with considerable hype. He began his draft season being touted as a potential top-five pick with big-time offensive upside but missed significant time battling mononucleosis and never really got back on track in time to maintain his draft stock. When all was said and done, Liljegren slid to the middle of the first round and it appeared that the Leafs had taken advantage of his unfortunate circumstances to land a potential steal with what would be the final first-round selection of the Lou Lamoriello era.theleafsnation.com
