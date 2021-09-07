CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Renters In 25 Louisiana Parishes Can Apply For FEMA Housing Grant

By Gina Cook
 7 days ago
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) wants renters who suffered a loss due to damage caused by Hurricane Ida may qualify for a grant. FEMA grants do not need to be paid back and have no interest. There are several options available for renters in 25 Louisiana Parishes they include:

