Vext Science and SōRSE Technology Launch MAJOR, a Cannabis-Infused Beverage into Arizona
Vext Science, Inc., a cannabinoid brand leader based in Arizona, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with SōRSE Technology Corp. (“SōRSE”) to exclusively produce and sell SōRSE’s MAJOR cannabis-infused beverages in Arizona. SōRSE is a leader in water-soluble emulsion technology for integrating functional ingredients into commercially available consumer packaged...www.arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Comments / 0