Francis acknowledged as ASUN Defensive Player of the Week
ATLANTA — Central Arkansas' Emma Hawkins collected the ASUN Conference Women's Soccer Player of the Week honor while Bellarmine's Elyssa Francis earned the Defensive Player of the Week, announced Tuesday by the league office. Hawkins becomes the first-ever player from UCA to earn the honor after collecting seven points for the Bears this past week. Francis garnered the award for the second time after stopping a career-high 12 shots by Northern Kentucky.athletics.bellarmine.edu
Comments / 0