Pioneer Agronomist Jay Zielske Drought and Soybean Yields

OMAHA (DTN) -- December corn is down 4 1/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are down 1 1/2 cents, December KC wheat is up 5 cents, December Chicago wheat is down 3/4 cent and December Minneapolis wheat is down 1/4 cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 131.01 points and October crude oil is up $0.63 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.100 and December gold is up $1.30 per ounce. Reports are that much progress is being made getting Gulf export terminals, impacted by Hurricane Ida, back up and running with Bunge and ADM expected back in action this week. Some concern that we could see a resumption of power slowed by incoming tropical storm Nicholas, but any impact should be short-lived. Funds are again selling corn and beans.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO