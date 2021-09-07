CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Pioneer Agronomist Jay Zielske Drought and Soybean Yields

By Jerry Groskreutz
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mother Nature sure threw a number of "curve balls" this growing season. There was the drought plus a number of soybean diseases that have now shown up late in the season. Plus, many of those soybean disease you would not expect to see in a hot and dry growing season. I am referring to white mold and sudden death syndrome. I have also been hearing about brown stem rot that we have not seen a lot of in recent years.

kdhlradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
agfax.com

Corn Market: China Production at Record Level, U.S. Expecting 2nd Largest Harvest Ever

In its monthly World Agricultural Production report on Friday, USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) indicated that, “USDA estimates China marketing year (MY) 2021/22 corn production at a record 273.0 million metric tons (mmt), up 5.0 mmt or 2 percent from last month, up 5 percent from last year, and 5 percent above the 5-year average of 260.3 mmt.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Rice Market Update: USDA Report Bullish, Delta Harvest Gaining Strength

All eyes are on Arkansas this week, as there has been little activity in the global markets. It appears that Hurricane Ida spared the Arkansas crop, but the same cannot be said for some grain facilities in Louisiana. Damage assessments are still coming in, but there is more infrastructure damage than crop damage, and initial total damage estimates are being floated in the $80 billion range at this point.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans, corn fall on forecast of larger U.S. crops

HAMBURG, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans and corn fell on Monday as the market's focus returned to forecasts of larger U.S. harvests made by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Wheat dropped on easing concerns about global supplies. Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybeans were down 0.4% at $12.80-3/4...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Jamestown Sun

Northern North Dakota cow-calf ranchers make fall moves against drought

Editor's note: This is the first in a two-part series about how ranchers are coping with drought conditions. TOWNER, North Dakota — Recent rains have made drought-stricken northern North Dakota cattlemen a bit more confident about keeping cattle, but many are still making countermoves — travelling farther-afield to find feed. Sale barns in the region are seeing higher numbers of liquidations.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn Futures Down, Soybeans, Wheat Mixed

Corn is 2 to 3 cent lower, soybeans are narrowly mixed and wheat is 3 cents lower to 5 cents higher. Corn trade is 2 to 3 cents lower at midday Monday with trade fading from Friday’s action a bit as harvest is expected to expand this week. Ethanol margins should remain in the recent range with cheaper fall blends and weaker corn basis likely to shore up margins with natural gas prices the biggest short-term headwind, with the transition to the fall driving season ongoing.
AGRICULTURE
tspr.org

For Farmers In Dry Regions, Cover Crops May Not Be Worth The Water

Jimmy Emmons has all sorts of things growing in his fields in Leedey, Oklahoma. There’s peas, beans, millets and varieties of grain sorghum, but none of it is for harvest. He’s growing what’s known as cover crops — plants meant to cover the ground and preserve it. Over the past seven years, he says he’s watched the difference in the soil. He’s often carrying a shovel on his fields, looking and even smelling the dirt.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybean#Disease
KFYR-TV

Alternatives to hay growing for ranchers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’ve heard a lot about ranchers’ concerns over feed stocks. Ranchers have been forced to sell their cows just to afford however many they can keep. Now that harvest season is in high gear, many are finding new sources of food to take stress off the...
BISMARCK, ND
Agriculture Online

SHI deciphers soil health economics

The Soil Health Institute (SHI), a non-profit organization aiming to safeguard and enhance the vitality and productivity of soils, will release a comprehensive report on the Economics of Soil Health on 100 Farms in a webinar on September 30 at 12 p.m. Eastern Time. Using data collected and analyzed across...
AGRICULTURE
pontiacdailyleader.com

Financial decisions for farmers key as harvest season arrives

NORMAL — Now that everyone knows the September USDA numbers, the focus turns to actual yields out in the field this fall. “More importantly, we’ll see if the Chinese demand comes at us here,” said Curt Kimmel of Bates Commodities. “We’ve seen China only buy 132,000 tons of beans here and there so they need to step that up some.”
NORMAL, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Agriculture Online

Hotter mid-September pushing crops toward maturity

Going into mid-September, spotty showers and thunderstorms offer little relief especially when combined with an overall hotter week. The week-ending September 11th, 2021 was the driest first full week of September in 30+ years for the Corn Belt, according to data from WeatherTrends360. Despite this, the U.S. Drought Monitor indicated...
AGRICULTURE
hoosieragtoday.com

One Agronomist Likes the Look of Indiana Crops

USDA has their new US corn and soybean crop estimates, and Indiana farmers are ready to dig in and get their own yields, but one agronomist believes through all of the ups and downs this year, crops look very good. Randy Niver is a technical agronomist with DEKALB/Asgrow, and he...
INDIANA STATE
siouxlandproud.com

Farmer says harvests will vary across South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota farmer says harvests will vary widely across the state because some pockets have been spared from the drought. Travis Mockler farms corn, alfalfa and soybeans in the southeastern part of the state. He says even farmers in the same general area could experience different production.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

OMAHA (DTN) -- December corn is down 4 1/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are down 1 1/2 cents, December KC wheat is up 5 cents, December Chicago wheat is down 3/4 cent and December Minneapolis wheat is down 1/4 cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 131.01 points and October crude oil is up $0.63 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.100 and December gold is up $1.30 per ounce. Reports are that much progress is being made getting Gulf export terminals, impacted by Hurricane Ida, back up and running with Bunge and ADM expected back in action this week. Some concern that we could see a resumption of power slowed by incoming tropical storm Nicholas, but any impact should be short-lived. Funds are again selling corn and beans.
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

USDA Expects Smaller Wheat Crop, Larger Numbers for Corn Soybeans

Late last week, the USDA released its Crop Production and World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate Reports. USDA said the U.S. wheat outlook is for reduced supplies, slightly higher domestic use, unchanged exports, and decreased ending stocks. The season-average farm price dropped ten cents to $6.60 a bushel for wheat.
AGRICULTURE
Sidney Herald

USDA expands assistance to cover feed transportation costs for drought-impacted ranchers

In response to the severe drought conditions in the West and Great Plains, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced today its plans to help cover the cost of transporting feed for livestock that rely on grazing. USDA is updating the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honey Bees and Farm-raised Fish Program (ELAP) to immediately cover feed transportation costs for drought impacted ranchers. USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) will provide more details and tools to help ranchers get ready to apply at their local USDA Service Center later this month at fsa.usda.gov/elap.
AGRICULTURE
KDHL AM 920

USDA Yield Estimate Almost a Record MN Broker Is it Real?

Both corn and beans struggled again last week. The bears again had most of the news in their favor but Gordy Kralovetz with Chiodo Commodities said there was buying under the market that helped to limit losses. Then the USDA released the September Supply Demand Report Friday morning and that was in the bear's favor too! The trade anticipated the USDA would raise corn and bean acres planted, would increase the yield estimate, and decrease demand.
AGRICULTURE
Sidney Herald

Drought-stressed soybeans offer forage options

Although many areas across the state have received much-needed moisture recently, the ongoing drought and lack of forage options for beef producers is still a concern. “One potential forage source is drought-stressed soybeans that can be grazed or harvested for hay or silage,” says Janna Block, North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension livestock systems specialist at the Hettinger Research Extension Center. “A typical expectation for yield of this crop may be around one and a half to two tons of forage per acre.”
AGRICULTURE
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy