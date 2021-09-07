Pioneer Agronomist Jay Zielske Drought and Soybean Yields
Mother Nature sure threw a number of "curve balls" this growing season. There was the drought plus a number of soybean diseases that have now shown up late in the season. Plus, many of those soybean disease you would not expect to see in a hot and dry growing season. I am referring to white mold and sudden death syndrome. I have also been hearing about brown stem rot that we have not seen a lot of in recent years.kdhlradio.com
