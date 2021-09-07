Why 'Spider-Man 3's Sandman Is One of the Franchise's Best Villains
Compared to the current landscape of superhero movies, the failure of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 seems almost quaint. While many of the core issues would foreshadow trends within the genre that would become more common, namely studio interference and an overemphasis on setting up future installments, it's also unquestionably the work of a distinguishable voice. The most glaring issue with The Amazing Spider-Man films (and in some ways with the Tom Holland MCU installments) is that they feel produced out of obligation to fulfill contracts. Neutered as it may be, Spider-Man 3 is still imbued with a signature Raimi weirdness.collider.com
Comments / 0