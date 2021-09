Dan Campbell joked during a radio appearance Tuesday that there was a reason the Detroit Lions set their initial 53-man roster without a kicker. "We're going to go for two a lot," Campbell said on the "Tiki and Tierney" show on CBS Sports Radio. "No, look it’s a good question. We've got our eyes on a couple of guys and we’ll see where this thing goes. Until we know exactly what we’re going to do, I’m just going to reserve that right now. We had a competition and we’re going to wait and see where this thing plays out at."

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO