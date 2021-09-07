Ghost Hawk Brewery: Passaic County’s First-Ever Craft Brewery
Born from a passion for delicious beer, Ghost Hawk Brewing Company is the first-ever craft brewery in Passaic County. After about 21 months of hard work, the brewery opened its doors in April of 2019 and has been serving delicious brews in Clifton, and all over New Jersey, ever since. While Ghost Hawk is a beloved local brewery, the inspiration behind the name and the business is something bigger than beer. Keep reading to learn more about Ghost Hawk Brewery, a craft brewery in North Jersey.www.hobokengirl.com
