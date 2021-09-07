Chapel Hill eNews

The Chapel Hill Fire Department (CHFD) extinguished a kitchen fire in an apartment on Ashley Court at about 10 p.m. Friday. The apartment lost power while someone was cooking earlier in the day. When power returned to the apartment, a pot was still on an activated burner and started to burn. No one was in the apartment. A neighbor called 911 and reported a smoke alarm had been sounding for more than 20 minutes. Firefighters with CHFD Engine 33 saw smoke coming from under the door and forced their way inside to put out the fire.