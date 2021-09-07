Answering five questions about Iowa State after week one
AMES — Iowa State’s greatest strength hasn’t changed much since Oct. 7, 2017. It’s Jon Heacock’s defense. Oct. 7, 2017 was when the Cyclones and Heacock debuted their defense against then-No. 3 Oklahoma. It was a game Iowa State won 38-31 with walk-on fourth-string quarterback Kyle Kempt at the helm. The 31 points was the second fewest points Oklahoma scored that season, led by Hiesman winner Baker Mayfield.www.southernminn.com
Comments / 0