Celebrities

Nicki Minaj And Rihanna Celebrate Their Caribbean Roots Together For Labor Day

By Marsha B. @introvertNthecity
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 7 days ago
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. This past Labor Day weekend, two bad gals linked up for a photo op that sent the internet in a frenzy. Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and Majesty (Rihanna’s niece) paid a visit to the head Barb in charge, Nicki Minaj. In a few photos and videos posted to the rapper’s Instagram page, Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj, their son “Papa Bear”, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky pose comfortably on a couch in Minaj’s home.

uncrazed.com

Nicki Minaj and Rihanna Break The Internet

Nicki Minaj and Rihanna have shared a series of pictures together alongside A$AP Rocky, Kenneth Petty and both of their families. Fans have been blowing up social media after a picture of the pair alongside A$AP Rocky, Kenneth Petty and Minaj’s child Jeremiah was posted to Instagram. Rihanna’s extended family...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Nicki Minaj Shares Videos Of Her 11-Month-Old Baby Boy On Instagram

Nicki Minaj shared a peek at her rewarding life as a mom. On Thursday, “The Pinkprint” artist took to Instagram to let fans know that her baby boy is growing up fast and learning to say “Hi!”. Minaj, who gave birth to her son on Sept. 30, 2020, may have...
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Nicki Minaj & Rihanna Link Up for Play Date

Nicki Minaj and Rihanna put rumors of a rift to rest. For, the music titans linked up for a family affair. Moments ago, Minaj shared pics and clips of herself with Rih, her son, and the singer’s niece Majesty. Also with them were their respective partners, Kenneth Petty and A$AP...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky attend Met Gala together

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Rihanna and A$AP Rocky closed out the Met Gala red carpet together. Rihanna donned a black, coat dress from Balenciaga by designer Demna Gvasalia. The singer also wore a jewelry piece on her head and a sparkling necklace. A$AP Rocky, who arrived fashionably late with Rihanna,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Nicki Minaj Shares Sweet Glimpse Into Life at Home With Her Baby Boy

Watch: Nicki Minaj Shares Priceless Reaction to Her Baby Speaking. Nicki Minaj is letting fans see her super connection with her young son. On Thursday, Sept. 2, the 38-year-old "Super Bass" rapper shared an Instagram video featuring herself and husband Kenneth Petty with their son, who they welcomed on Sept. 30, 2020. The star affectionally refers to the little guy as "Papa Bear" but has yet to publicly share his real name.
CELEBRITIES
NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

