Nicki Minaj And Rihanna Celebrate Their Caribbean Roots Together For Labor Day
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. This past Labor Day weekend, two bad gals linked up for a photo op that sent the internet in a frenzy. Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and Majesty (Rihanna’s niece) paid a visit to the head Barb in charge, Nicki Minaj. In a few photos and videos posted to the rapper’s Instagram page, Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj, their son “Papa Bear”, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky pose comfortably on a couch in Minaj’s home.newstalkcleveland.com
