Texas State

Maneater studio CEO steps down following support for Texas anti-abortion law

PCGamesN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Gibson, the CEO of the the studio behind Maneater and Killing Floor, has stepped down from his role after expressing his support for an anti-abortion law in Texas. Tripwire Interactive co-founding member and current vice president Alan Wilson is taking the reins from Gibson as interim CEO, where he’ll be tasked with working with the rest of the leadership team to “take steps with employees and partners to address their concerns”. That’ll include a company-wide town hall meeting and “promoting an open dialogue” between the company’s leadership team and employees.

NBC Washington

Justice Department Seeks Injunction to Halt Enforcement of Texas Abortion Law

The Justice Department has asked a federal court in Texas to stop the enforcement of a new state law that bans most abortions in the state while it decides the case. The Texas law, known as SB8, prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity — usually around six weeks, before some women know they’re pregnant. Courts have blocked other states from imposing similar restrictions, but Texas’ law differs significantly because it leaves enforcement to private citizens through civil lawsuits instead of criminal prosecutors.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Austin Chronicle

U.S. Department of Justice Sues to Block Texas Abortion Ban

The U.S. Department of Justice has intervened to ask the courts to block the new Texas law that has prohibited most legal abortions in the state, even as Roe v. Wade remains the law of the land. The DOJ lawsuit filed Thursday, Sept. 9, in federal district court in Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
Countersuing Litigants Under the Texas Anti-Abortion Law

The U.S. Supreme Court’s unwillingness to step in to prevent Senate Bill 8 from taking effect—Texas’s patently unconstitutional law banning nearly all abortions in the state—has rightfully garnered widespread attention, outrage, and anguish. S.B. 8 creates a series of quasi-criminal prohibitions on abortions to further Texas’s stated interest in “protecting...
TEXAS STATE
Texas State
Texas Business
Texas Government
Planned Parenthood CEO: Texas abortion law is a slippery slope

Organizations throughout the country are stepping up to challenge a new law in Texas that puts restrictions on women's reproductive rights. Here in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul is working with advocates to ensure women know their rights. Leaders of Planned Parenthood in the Capital Region say since Texas passed...
TEXAS STATE
#Ceo#Abortion Law#Tripwire Interactive#The Us Supreme Court#Shipwrightstdio#Shipwright Studios#Chivalry 2#Torn Banner Studios
Washington Post

How cartoonists are taking on the Texas abortion law

Jen Sorensen wanted to channel her latest pointed thoughts on American justice into a political cartoon, but how to satirize the Supreme Court’s refusal last week to block a Texas statute that bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy — and that, according to President Biden, “empowers self-anointed enforcers”?
TEXAS STATE
Sonoma County Protests Texas' Anti-Abortion Law

On Sept 2 activists called for all Sonoma County organizations for social justice to collaborate to form a response to SB8, the Texas anti-reproductive rights law. From 11 to 2pm in Sant Rosa's Old Courthouse square people gathered to say, "The state does not belong in our bodies, abortion is sacred. Abortion matters for all of us."
TEXAS STATE
Business
Economy
Law
Politics
Twitter
Black Women Hail DOJ’s Lawsuit Against Texas And Its Anti-Abortion Law But Say It’s Not Enough

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. The announcement that the Department of Justice (DOJ) intends to sue Texas for its recently enacted restrictive law surrounding abortion in the state was being hailed by women of all backgrounds. But Black women, in particular, applauded the DOJ‘s decision to file suit for the “extreme” legislation that undermines the group’s consistent calls for reproductive justice.
TEXAS STATE
OPINION/LETTER: Time to follow Texas abortion law

I was surprised by the extent of the opinion piece you printed from the Dean for Undergraduate Education at American University, Jessica Waters, in which she says “I’m done with Compromising with Anti-Choice Extremists.” I hope that means she gives up, but I doubt she means that. As is well...
TEXAS STATE
Tripwire Interactive CEO 'Stepped Down' Following Anti-Choice Remarks on Twitter

Tripwire Interactive has parted ways with John Gibson, now-former CEO, following an anti-choice tweet praising the Supreme Court's inaction over the Texas abortion bill. The decision came barely a day after Gibson's public tweet in support of the United States Supreme Court's inaction to adhere to emergency intervention requests to stop a six-week abortion ban law in the southern state of Texas. The law has been controversial from the start, allegedly overturning Roe vs. Wade—the 1973 precedent case protecting the right to reproductive choice.
BUSINESS
Constitutional Law Professor Laurence Tribe Has A Plan To Challenge The Texas Vigilante Abortion Bounty Hunter Law

Constitutional Law Professor Laurence Tribe Has A Plan To Challenge The Texas Vigilante Abortion Bounty Hunter Law. Harvard Constitutional Law professor Laurence Tribe has a plan to challenge the Texas vigilante abortion bounty hunter law. How a Massachusetts case could end the Texas abortion law:. The Supreme Court’s Whole Woman’s...
TEXAS STATE
Tripwire Interactive Appoints New CEO Following Former CEO’s Comments On Texas Abortion Law

Tripwire Interactive has announced that a new CEO has been appointed following the backlash from former CEO John Gibson’s comments and stance regarding the recent Texas Abortion law that passed recently. Tripwire said “the comments given by John Gibson are of his own opinion, and do not reflect those of Tripwire Interactive as a company. His comments disregarded the values of our whole team, our partners and much of our broader community. Our leadership team at Tripwire are deeply sorry and are unified in our commitment to take swift action and to foster a more positive environment. Effective immediately, John Gibson has stepped down as CEO of Tripwire Interactive. Co-founding member and current Vice President, Alan Wilson, will take over as interim CEO.”
TEXAS STATE
Breaking down Texas' abortion law

There are a lot of questions around Texas' new abortion law. Josh Blackman, professor at South Texas College of Law, stops by Houston's Morning Show to discuss.
TEXAS STATE
Tripwire Interactive CEO Steps Down From Position Following Online Backlash

Tripwire Interactive CEO, John Gibson, stepped down from his position after facing backlash from expressing his support online of the controversial Anti-Abortion Texan law. Tripwire, the developers behind Maneater and Killing Floor, have expressed their disapproval of Gibson’s statements and distanced themselves from the controversy. In their statement they mention,...
BUSINESS

