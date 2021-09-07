Maneater studio CEO steps down following support for Texas anti-abortion law
John Gibson, the CEO of the the studio behind Maneater and Killing Floor, has stepped down from his role after expressing his support for an anti-abortion law in Texas. Tripwire Interactive co-founding member and current vice president Alan Wilson is taking the reins from Gibson as interim CEO, where he’ll be tasked with working with the rest of the leadership team to “take steps with employees and partners to address their concerns”. That’ll include a company-wide town hall meeting and “promoting an open dialogue” between the company’s leadership team and employees.www.pcgamesn.com
