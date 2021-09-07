CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jill Biden heads back to the classroom for first time as first lady

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 7 days ago
Jill Biden returns Tuesday to the classroom for the first time as first lady after the coronavirus pandemic prompted her and thousands of other teachers nationwide to shift to virtual learning, according to multiple reports.

Biden, who likes for her students to call her “Dr. B,” will teach English on Tuesdays and Thursdays to students at Northern Virginia Community College for the next 13 weeks, according to NPR and The Washington Post. She has been a professor at the university since 2009, when her husband was elected as vice president of the United States.

Biden’s job has made her the first serving first lady to hold a full-time job while in the White House. She was also the first second lady to work full-time while her husband served as vice president, according to the Post.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, told NPR that Biden’s decision to continue teaching “shatters the norms of what first ladies do.”

In January, Biden asked school administrators to allow her to return to campus to conduct her virtual classes, CBS News reported. However, administrators denied the request, saying that they were limiting faculty on campus due to the pandemic, according to the news station. Biden told Good Housekeeping magazine last month that she missed the “energy of a full class” and “being able to read people’s body language when they aren’t connecting with the material I’m teaching,” among other things.

“There are some things you just can’t replace, and I can’t wait to get back in the classroom,” she said.

Last month, the Virginia Community College System began mandating face coverings for all people indoors and on campus, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. The first lady is fully vaccinated, according to NPR.

During the 2021 annual meeting of the National Education Association, President Joe Biden said watching his wife prepare to teach online last semester “gave me an appreciation firsthand that I thought I had, but I wouldn’t have had, had I not seen it.”

“She was working four or five hours a day, getting ready to teach, putting her lesson plans together in … a different way,” he said.

Jill Biden began teaching English at St. Mark’s High School in Wilmington, Delaware, in 1976, one year after meeting then-Senator Joe Biden. She later taught at a psychiatric hospital and at Delaware Technical Community College. While working, she earned two master’s degrees from West Chester University and Villanova University, and a Doctor of Education from the University of Delaware.

The first lady has often described her profession as a calling.

“It is more than a job,” she told Good Housekeeping.

“Many believe teachers leave school at three o’clock and have summers off. The truth is, teaching in front of our classroom is just one part of the job. We spend hours at home grading papers or creating lesson plans. On top of all of that, we always carry our students with us. Whatever I’m doing, there’s always a part of me that’s thinking about my students, wondering how they are doing, or asking myself what more I can do to help them if they’re struggling.”

