Fairview, OR

Fairview shooting believed to be self-inflicted

By Christopher Keizur
Gresham Outlook
Gresham Outlook
 8 days ago
Adult man injured in early morning Tuesday, Sept. 7, incident; MCSO deputies investigating

A Fairview man was transported to the hospital with a single gunshot wound early morning Tuesday, Sept. 7, in an incident Multnomah County Sheriff's Office deputies believe was a self-inflicted injury.

An investigation began around 3:45 a.m. after deputies received reports of a gunshot on Northeast Lakeside Drive in Fairview. They found an adult man with a non-life-threatening injury. The victim was released from the hospital later that day.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the incident.

Gresham Outlook

Police arrest Gresham man for firing gun near protesters

UPDATE: Second shooter sought after police say the gunman may have been chased before firing.Video captured by a Pamplin Media Group reporter appears to show a man firing a handgun near Southwest Second Avenue and Yamhill Street around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22. Portland police officers arrested 65-year-old Dennis G. Anderson of Gresham, but additional video footage shown on social media suggested the incident was a shoot-out involving demonstrators clad in black. On Monday the Portland Police Bureau said it was looking for a second shooter and Anderson may have been chased before opening fire. Police said...
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Police seek abducted children near Fairview

Derek Michael Rowley allegedly kidnapped two kids in Utah, headed toward WashingtonA man suspected of abducting two children in Utah was spotted near the Fairview area Friday morning, Aug. 20, as residents received an Amber Alert. Derek Michael Rowley, 33, allegedly abducted two kids, ages 8 and 6, from Price, Utah. Multnomah County Sheriff's Office deputies received reports around 11:03 a.m. that Rowley had been seen in the 21000 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard. Rowley is described as white with blond hair and blue eyes. He is 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, with a crown tattoo on...
FAIRVIEW, OR
Gresham Outlook

Deputies, inmates at Multnomah County jails hurting, union says

Inmate privileges are cut and staff is burned out due to staffing shortage; the unio calls it a 'powder keg.'Multnomah County Sheriff's corrections deputies are putting in repeated 12-hour days, and staff shortages mean that people in custody at times are being locked in their cells without the customary privileges of stepping out to stretch their legs and socialize. That's what a union representing corrections deputies says in an Aug. 22 letter to Sheriff Mike Reese, who heads the agency. The letter said the union members overwhelmingly approved a vote of no confidence in Reese's Human Resources Director, Jennifer Grogan,...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Gresham ID thief pleads guilty

Robert Loren Finanders, 40, stole financial documents from 100 people, agrees to pay full restitution. A Gresham man pleaded guilty to stealing financial identification documents from more than 100 people around the region. Robert Loren Finanders, 40, pleaded guilty Thursday morning, Aug. 19, to unauthorized access device fraud, aggravated identity...
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham Outlook

Gresham Outlook

