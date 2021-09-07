Fairview shooting believed to be self-inflicted

Adult man injured in early morning Tuesday, Sept. 7, incident; MCSO deputies investigating

A Fairview man was transported to the hospital with a single gunshot wound early morning Tuesday, Sept. 7, in an incident Multnomah County Sheriff's Office deputies believe was a self-inflicted injury.

An investigation began around 3:45 a.m. after deputies received reports of a gunshot on Northeast Lakeside Drive in Fairview. They found an adult man with a non-life-threatening injury. The victim was released from the hospital later that day.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the incident.