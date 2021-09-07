CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

Woman accused of slashing 6-year-old boy’s throat

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 7 days ago
ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A Missouri woman is in jail, accused of cutting a child’s throat.

Natalia Jacquemin, 46, has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, the St. Louis Post Dispatch reported.

Police said Jacquemin reported to them that she had “slit his throat” the night of Aug. 27, according to the newspaper.

According to court documents, Jaquemin told police “I tried getting him away from his dad. I slit his neck. ... I did it,” the Dispatch reported.

She thought she had killed the child.

Police said Jacquemin told the responding officer, “I just wanted him to rest in peace.”

Police did not explain the relationship between Jacquemin and the child, who suffered an 8-inch cut across the front of his neck. He needed surgery to repair the damage to his muscles, both the Dispatch and The Associated Press reported.

A judge set Jacquemin’s bail at $2 million.

©2021 Cox Media Group

