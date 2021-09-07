POLICE KNOCK DOWN FIRE TUESDAY MORNING
Officers with Roseburg Police observed a large fire between two apartment buildings in the 400 block of Northeast West early Tuesday. An RPD report said it happened just after 2:30 a.m. and there was no one around. Officers were able to use several fire extinguishers to knock the fire down. Roseburg Fire Department responded and finished mopping up the fire. It was in an area of shrubbery between the buildings. The exterior of the buildings appeared to be undamaged.kqennewsradio.com
Comments / 0