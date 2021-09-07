CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NB 546 AL JUBAIL Starts its Sea Trials

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ship NB 546 AL-JUBAIL, the first of five corvettes that Navantia builds for the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF), has begun its sea trials in the waters of the Bay of Cádiz in order to check the correct operation of all its systems. Sea trials are carried out before...

