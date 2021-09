Thanks to alert listener Chuck who uncovered this little gem. If you're of a certain age, you'll remember when this was a huge part of the sound of radio in Dubuque. What exactly is "loverocking?" We're not sure. We weren't sure back in the day either, but we seemed to do a lot of it. Give a listen to forty-some seconds worth of radio station jingles and IDs from "The Love Rock," KFMD-93, Dubuque, circa 1979.

